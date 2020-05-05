DuPont's (DD) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Miss

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD provides technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions. It serves several markets including electronics, transportation and construction.



Earnings



DuPont’s adjusted earnings were 84 cents per share for the first quarter. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 83 cents.



Revenues



DuPont posted revenues of $5,221 million. It missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,231.4 million.



Estimate Trend



Investors should note that the earnings estimate for DuPont for the first quarter have been going up over the past month.



Key Stats/Developments to Note



DuPont now sees $180 million of savings in 2020 from its earlier announced incremental cost actions. It has also implemented actions to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. These include actions to deliver more than $500 million of working capital improvement and reduction of capital expenditures by roughly $500 million versus the prior year.



Zacks Rank



DuPont currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Market Reaction



DuPont’s shares were up 2.6% in pre-market trading. It would be interesting to see how the market reacts to the results during the trading session today.



