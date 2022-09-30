DuPont's $5.2 bln Rogers buyout held up by Chinese regulator

Sept 30 (Reuters) - DuPont De Nemours Inc DD.N has not received Chinese regulatory approval for its $5.2 billion buyout of Rogers Corp ROG.N, the companies said on Friday.

