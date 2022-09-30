US Markets
DuPont's $5.2 bln Rogers buyout held up by Chinese regulator

Ruhi Soni Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Sept 30 (Reuters) - DuPont De Nemours Inc DD.N has not received Chinese regulatory approval for its $5.2 billion buyout of Rogers Corp ROG.N, the companies said on Friday.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

