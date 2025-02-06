DuPont Warms Up to Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing for the Stock?

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD is scheduled to come up with fourth-quarter 2024 results, before the opening bell on Feb. 11.



The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. In this timeframe, it delivered an earnings surprise of roughly 12.9%, on average. DD posted an earnings surprise of roughly 13.5% in the last reported quarter.



DuPont is expected to have benefited from its innovation-driven investment, productivity actions and the acquisitions of the Spectrum Plastics Group and Donatelle Plastics amid headwinds from weaker demand in specific businesses in the fourth quarter.



DD’s shares are up 17.3% over a year compared with the Zacks Chemicals Diversified industry’s 3.2% rise.



Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

What Our Model Unveils for DD Stock

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for DuPont this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earning beat.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for DD is +0.06%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth quarter is currently pegged at 98 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: DD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

What do DD’s Revenue Estimates Say?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues for the fourth quarter for DuPont is currently pinned at $3,066.9 million, suggesting an expected year-over-year rise of 5.8%.



The consensus estimate for the company’s Electronics & Industrial segment is pinned at $1,504.2 million, indicating a 10.5% year-over-year rise. The same for the Water & Protection unit is pegged at $1,348.2 million, suggesting a 5.6% year-over-year rise.

Factors to Watch for DD Stock

DuPont is likely to have benefited from its cost and productivity measures and actions to drive growth through innovation in the quarter to be reported. Its innovation-driven investment is focused on several high-growth areas. DD remains committed to driving returns from its R&D investment.



Savings from restructuring actions are expected to have aided the company’s performance. DuPont is executing additional restructuring actions and expects annualized cost savings of $150 million from these measures. DD is also expected to have gained from its pricing actions.



The acquisitions of the Spectrum Plastics Group and Donatelle Plastics are also likely to have contributed to fourth-quarter results. The Spectrum Plastics acquisition has strengthened DuPont’s existing position in stable and fast-growing healthcare end markets. The buyout of Donatelle Plastics also enhances DD’s exposure in healthcare, expanding its expertise in the medical device market segments.



DuPont is likely to have faced headwinds from demand weakness in certain businesses. The Industrial Solutions business is exposed to volume pressure within the Kalrez business. Organic sales in Industrial Solutions declined year over year in the third quarter due to lower volumes. Headwinds from de-stocking in the Kalrez business are expected to have continued in the fourth quarter. While DuPont is seeing a recovery, additional volume pressure within its industrial-based businesses is likely to have continued in the December quarter.



DD is also seeing lower sales in safety solutions. Organic sales in this business were down by mid-single digits in the third quarter on lower prices and volumes. The business saw lower volumes due to declines in Tyvek medical packaging. The shelter solutions business is also facing headwinds in North American residential construction markets, which is impacting sales. Despite a recovery, volume pressure in these businesses is likely to have continued in the fourth quarter.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. price-eps-surprise | DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Quote

Basic Materials Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some companies in the basic materials space you may want to consider as our model shows they have too the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:



Albemarle Corporation ( ALB ), slated to release earnings on Feb. 12, has an Earnings ESP of +13.62% and carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for ALB’s earnings for the fourth quarter is currently pegged at a loss of 49 cents.



CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF, slated to release earnings on Feb. 19, has an Earnings ESP of +1.70% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



The consensus mark for CF’s fourth-quarter earnings is currently pegged at $1.49.



Kinross Gold Corporation KGC, scheduled to release fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 12, has an Earnings ESP of +17.02%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kinross Gold's earnings for the fourth quarter is currently pegged at 24 cents. KGC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

