DuPont Tops Earnings Estimates in Q4, Reports Flat Y/Y Sales

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD has registered a fourth-quarter 2025 loss from continuing operations of $108 million or 27 cents per share. In the year-ago quarter, the company recorded a loss of $291 million or 70 cents per share.

Barring one-time items, earnings came in at 46 cents per share in the reported quarter, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 43 cents.

DuPont's net sales reached $1,693 million, essentially flat year over year and surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,684.1 million. Organic sales fell 1%. Sales were flat, as a 1% year-over-year decrease in volume and flat pricing were offset by a positive foreign-currency impact of 1%.

DD’s Segment Highlights

The Healthcare & Water Technologies segment recorded net sales of $821 million in the reported quarter, up 4% on a year-over-year basis. Organic sales grew 3%, along with 1% benefit from currency. Healthcare Technologies delivered mid-single-digit organic growth, with strength in medical packaging and medical devices. Water Technologies sales rose in the low-single-digit range on an organic basis.

The Diversified Industrials segment recorded net sales of $872 million, down 3% year over year. Organic sales dipped 4% but were partially offset by a 1% benefit from currency. Building Technologies were down in the high-single-digit range on an organic basis due to weakness in construction markets. Industrial Technologies sales were down in the low-single-digit range on an organic basis.

DD’s Financials

DuPont had cash and cash equivalents of $715 million at the end of the quarter, down around 60% year over year. Long-term debt was $3,134 million, down about 41%.

The company generated an operating cash flow from continuing operations of $560 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025.

DD’s Outlook

For the first quarter of 2026, the company expects net sales of $1,670 million, operating EBITDA of $395 million and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 48 cents. For 2026, net sales are projected at $7,075-$7,135 million, with operating EBITDA estimated at $1,725-$1,755 million and adjusted EPS expected to be $2.25-$2.30.

DD’s Price Performance

DuPont’s shares have lost 42.2% in a year compared with a 13.5% decline in the industry.



