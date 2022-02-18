US Markets
DuPont to sell mobility and materials unit for $11 bln to Celanese

Arunima Kumar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

Feb 18 (Reuters) - DuPont DD.N said on Friday it would sell its mobility and materials unit for $11 billion to Celanese Corp CE.N, as the industrial materials maker continues to tweak its portfolio to focus on electronics, automotive and water solutions.

DuPont has separated its nutrition and biosciences unit, and agreed to divest two other businesses. Last year, it struck deals to buy Laird Performance Materials for $2.3 billion and engineering materials maker Rogers Corp ROG.N for $5.2 billion.

Chief Executive Officer Ed Breen, a well-known deal maker, has been building out DuPont's high-margin businesses such as electronics and water solutions.

The deal is expected to close around the end of 2022, DuPont said in a statement.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Devika Syamnath)

