Aug 20 (Reuters) - DuPont De Nemours Inc DD.N is in advanced talks to sell its Delrin resins unit to private equity firm The Jordan Company for about $1.8 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Gokul Pisharody in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

