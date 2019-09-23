DuPont To Buy Ultrafiltration Membrane Business From BASF - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - DuPont Safety & Construction, a division of DuPont (DD), agreed Monday to acquire the Ultrafiltration Membrane business from BASF SE including inge GmbH. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The transaction includes the business' international workforce, its headquarters and production site in Greifenberg, Germany, and associated intellectual property currently owned by BASF.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2019, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

The combination of the DuPont and BASF ultrafiltration technologies adds to DuPont's leading portfolio of water purification and separation technologies including ultrafiltration, reverse osmosis and ion exchange resins.

