May 2 (Reuters) - Materials and chemicals maker DuPont de Nemours Inc DD.N on Tuesday said it would acquire Spectrum Plastics Group from AEA Investors for $1.75 billion.

(Reporting by Ankit Kumar; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Ankit.Kumar2@thomsonreuters.com;))

