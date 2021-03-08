US Markets
DuPont to buy Laird Performance Materials for $2.3 bln

Arathy S Nair Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

DuPont said on Monday it would buy Laird Performance Materials for $2.3 billion from private equity firm Advent International.

