DuPont To Acquire Desalitech, Financial Terms Not Disclosed - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - DuPont (DD) announced Wednesday it has signed an agreement to acquire Desalitech Ltd., a closed circuit reverse osmosis (CCRO) company. The transaction is expected to close in January 2020, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

DuPont is a leader in water purification and separation technology including ultrafiltration, reverse osmosis and ion exchange resins.

This acquisition in the high-growth water purification space reinforces DuPont's strategic intent to provide a robust portfolio of technologies to meet customers' current and future challenges while advancing its corporate commitment to sustainability.

Each of the acquisitions announced this year, including Desalitech, supports DuPont's strategy to drive growth and innovation through access to new manufacturing capabilities, geographies and technologies.

Desalitech's globally patented and unique process technology, using standardized design and operated using proprietary software, enhances DuPont's portfolio with a compelling offering to further reduce the lifecycle cost of water purification and reuse.

