DuPont Tedlar and Lampre Introduce Fortilam Decor at Innotrans

DuPont de Nemours Inc. DD recently stated that Lampre, Tedlar's European partner, has launched a new product within its Fortilam portfolio. Fortilam Decor is a state-of-the-art protective solution with a multilayer structure that makes use of Tedlar PVF film. It is intended to meet the stringent requirements of the railway and transportation sectors. Lampre and Tedlar team members introduced the solution at InnoTrans in Berlin, Germany.



Lampre introduced Fortilam in 2021 as an innovative solution for roofs and facades. Tedlar has long been trusted in the transportation industry, and it continues to set the bar for long-lasting protection. Fortilam Decor is made up of Tedlar polyvinyl fluoride film laminated to stiff PVC and then put on a metal substrate. Tedlar is highly resistant to chemical pollutants, ensuring both aesthetic endurance and simplicity of cleaning – a critical concern for railway and transportation applications with high foot traffic.



Fortilam Decor is ideal for use on railway interior walls, panels and other high-contact areas that require durability and hygiene. It can also be used on buses, trams and other public vehicles that face similar high demands. Fortilam Decor is available in a variety of finishes and embossing possibilities, allowing for customization to meet design specifications. Fortilam Decor for interiors was a logical progression for the brand, Lampre noted. Customers in the public transportation industry need a high-quality, cleanable solution, and Lampre was ready to launch a new product with Tedlar to meet those demands.



Shares of DuPont have gained 19.5% over the past year compared with a 4.1% rise of its industry.



DuPont, on its second-quarter call, raised projections for 2024 net sales, operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted earnings per share (EPS). The company now anticipates full-year 2024 net sales to be $12.45 billion, operating EBITDA to be $3.085 billion and adjusted EPS to be $3.75, based on the midpoint of the updated guidance.



For the third quarter of 2024, DuPont expects a return to year-over-year organic sales growth, led by the Electronics & Industrial segment. Sales and earnings growth in the Water & Protection segment are anticipated to begin in the fourth quarter. The company forecasts net sales of $3.2 billion, operating EBITDA of $815 million and adjusted EPS of $1.03 for the third quarter.

DD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, IAMGOLD Corporation IAG and Centrus Energy Corp. LEU.



