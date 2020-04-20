DuPont Suspends FY20 Forecast, But Boosts Q1 Adj. EPS Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Providing an update on current business conditions amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, DuPont (DD) announced Monday that it is suspending its financial guidance for the full-year 2020, due to global softening in automotive, oil & gas and select industrial end-markets as well as the unknown duration and intensity of the pandemic.

However, the company raised its adjusted earnings outlook for the first quarter of fiscal 2020, reflecting the strong demand for its materials into personal protection, water filtration, food & beverage, probiotics and electronics markets. For the first quarter, the company now expects a loss in a range of $1.00 to $0.70 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.82 to $0.84 per share on net sales of approximately $5.2 billion.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $0.70 to $0.74 per share on net sales decline of in the mid-single digits.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.68 per share on net sales of $5.02 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said it remains intently focused on the levers within its control, including delivering on cost saving targets. It is implementing initiatives to address significant uncertainty in select end-markets, including conserving cash and improving working capital.

It has also idled production at several manufacturing sites, predominantly production plants within the Transportation and Industrial segment, due to the current global automotive environment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.