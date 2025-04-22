DuPont to Showcase Overlaminate Innovations at ISA Expo in Las Vegas

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD announced that it would exhibit Tedlar film solutions at the International Signage Association (“ISA”) Expo in Las Vegas. The company’s Tedlar officially joined the ISA in 2025 to move forward with its commitment to bring more durable and sustainable solutions for the graphics and signage industry.

Tedlar’s products have been in the market for decades, offering clear film solutions that are compatible with a wide range of adhesives, inks and laminate materials. It has incorporated innovations to now safeguard graphics against fading, graffiti, harsh cleaners, dirt and grime build-up, and mold and mildew growth. Tedlar will feature multiple film types that provide extended lifespans even in extreme outdoor environments.

The brand has emerged as an ideal choice as it can be cleaned of graffiti and staining without damaging the graphic print underneath. It also protects graphics from UV light. Tedlar is safe and easy to use.

The ISA Expo will enable DuPont to connect with the signage industry. DD has taken this opportunity to display innovative anti-graffiti products by collaborating with its long-time customer, General Formulations.

DD stock has lost 18.5% over the past year compared with the industry's 27.6% decline.



DD's Zacks Rank & Key Picks

DD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Akzo Nobel N.V. AKZOY, Newmont Corporation NEM and Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. IDR. AKZOY, NEM and IDR currently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Akzo Nobel’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.55 per share, implying a 10.7% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, while missing the rest.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEM’s current-year earnings is pegged at $3.83 per share, indicating a 10.06% year-over-year rise. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missing it in one, with an average surprise of 34.49%. NEM’s shares have soared 46.4% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IDR’s 2025 earnings is pegged at 78 cents per share, indicating a rise of 16.4% from year-ago levels. IDR’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing once, with the average surprise being roughly 77.5%.

