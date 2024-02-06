News & Insights

US Markets
DD

DuPont sets $1 bln stock buyback target, hikes dividend after Q4 profit beat

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

February 06, 2024 — 06:23 am EST

Written by Saikeerthi for Reuters ->

Adds stock buyback plan, dividend hike and details on results

Feb 6 (Reuters) - DuPont de Nemours DD.N beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday as well as announced a new $1 billion share repurchase program and hiked its dividend.

The specialty-chemical maker's shares were up about 2% in pre-market trading.

The company's adjusted profit was 87 cents per share for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with analysts' average estimate of 85 cents per share, according to LSEG data.

DuPont said it continues to see demand stabilization in its semiconductor technologies and interconnect solutions business and expect a "broad-based electronics materials recovery in 2024".

Sales in its electronics and industrial business, its biggest by sales, increased 1%, helped by acquisition of Spectrum Plastics Group last year.

The Delaware-based company also announced a 6% rise in its quarterly dividend.

(Reporting by Saikeerthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai and Savio D'Souza)

((Saikeerthi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DD
DOW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.