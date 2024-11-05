DuPont sees Q4 adjusted EPS 98c, consensus 98c

Sees Q4 revenue $3.07B, consensus $3.14B. Sees Q4 operating EBITDA $790M. “We continue to build momentum and I am pleased with our third quarter financial performance, including another strong quarter of cash generation,” said Antonella Franzen, DuPont (DD) CFO. “For the fourth quarter, we estimate net sales of about $3.070 billion, operating EBITDA of about $790 million and adjusted EPS of $0.98 per share. On a year-over-year basis, our fourth quarter guidance reflects continued momentum including sales and earnings growth assumptions for both E&I and W&P. Sequentially, our fourth quarter guidance assumes normal seasonal declines in electronics and construction markets, partially offset by continued recovery in water and medical packaging end-markets.”

