News & Insights

Stocks
DD

DuPont sees Q4 adjusted EPS 98c, consensus 98c

November 05, 2024 — 06:05 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Sees Q4 revenue $3.07B, consensus $3.14B. Sees Q4 operating EBITDA $790M. “We continue to build momentum and I am pleased with our third quarter financial performance, including another strong quarter of cash generation,” said Antonella Franzen, DuPont (DD) CFO. “For the fourth quarter, we estimate net sales of about $3.070 billion, operating EBITDA of about $790 million and adjusted EPS of $0.98 per share. On a year-over-year basis, our fourth quarter guidance reflects continued momentum including sales and earnings growth assumptions for both E&I and W&P. Sequentially, our fourth quarter guidance assumes normal seasonal declines in electronics and construction markets, partially offset by continued recovery in water and medical packaging end-markets.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.