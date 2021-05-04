DuPont Sees Q2 Results Above Market View; Lifts FY21 Outlook

(RTTNews) - While reporting strong first-quarter net profit with asset sale gain and higher revenues, DuPont De Nemours & Co. (DD) Tuesday said it expects significantly higher second-quarter results. The company also raised fiscal 2021 guidance for adjusted earnings per share, operating EBITDA and net sales.

For the second quarter, the company projects adjusted earnings per share between $0.93 and $0.95, net sales between $3.925 billion and $4.025 billion, and operating EBITDA between $990 million and $1.01 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $0.88 per share and net sales of $3.85 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For full year 2021, the company now estimates adjusted earnings per share in the range of $3.60 to $3.75 per share, an increase of $0.30 per share from previous estimates.

Operating EBITDA is expected between $3.98 billion and $4.08 billion and net sales between $15.7 billion and $15.9 billion.

The company previously expected adjusted earnings per share in the range of $3.30 to $3.45 per share, and net sales of $15.4 - $15.6 billion.

Analysts expect earnings of $3.45 per share and net sales of $15.6 billion for the year.

Lori Koch, Chief Financial Officer of DuPont, said, "With a strong start to the year, positive trends continuing in our key end-markets and confidence in our team's ability to navigate through global supply constraints, we are raising our guidance for the year for net sales, operating EBITDA and adjusted EPS...We also expect similar top-line trends continuing from first quarter into the second quarter coupled with slight escalation in raw materials and logistics costs."

