DuPont Sees Q1, FY Profit Below View

(RTTNews) - DuPont (DD) said that it expects first quarter net sales to be down mid-single digits with adjusted earnings per share in the range of $0.70 to $0.74, including a headwind from discrete items. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.01 per share and revenues of $5.5 billion for the first-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For fiscal year 2020, the company projects full year sales between $21.5 and $22.0 billion resulting in organic sales which are slightly up versus prior year.

The company expects full year adjusted earnings per share in the range of $3.70 - $3.90, up 3 percent to down 3 percent compared to 2019. It is driven by lower discrete items and further headwinds in nylon pricing and mix more than offsetting strong organic growth across its other core segments and continued productivity and cost actions.

Wall Street currently is looking for fiscal year 2020 earnings of $4.12 per share on annual revenues of $21.98 billion.

