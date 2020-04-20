DuPont sees better-than-expected quarterly results on coronavirus-led demand

April 20 (Reuters) - Industrial materials maker DuPont DD.N said on Monday it expects to report first-quarter results well above analysts' estimates, as the coronavirus outbreak lifted demand for its products used in personal protection and water filtration.

DuPont said it expects first-quarter adjusted earnings per share between 82 cents and 84 cents on net sales of about $5.2 billion.

Analysts on average had estimated profit of 68 cents per share on revenue of $5.01 billion, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

