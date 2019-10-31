DuPont sales dip 4.5% on lower auto builds, weak electronics demand

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Industrial materials maker DuPont DD.N reported a 4.5% drop in quarterly sales on Thursday, as volumes were hurt by lower auto builds, weak electronics demand and continued automotive destocking amid a prolonged U.S.-China trade war.

The company, a part of the former conglomerate DowDupont until a split earlier this year, said net sales fell to $5.43 billion from $5.68 billion and in line with analysts' estimates, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

