DuPont Rolls Out End-to-End Direct Lithium Extraction Portfolio

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD has launched an end-to-end Direct Lithium Extraction portfolio aimed at improving lithium recovery and offering solutions for diverse brine resources that will help scale production to meet rising demand. The portfolio comprises more than 20 products spanning the entire lithium brine treatment process, from extraction and purification to final concentration.

The new offering includes lithium-selective sorbents, nanofiltration and reverse osmosis membranes, and ion exchange resins into an integrated flowsheet design to tailor solutions to specific customer needs through advanced separation technologies designed to extract lithium effectively and efficiently from brine. Customers can either adopt the complete end-to-end solution or choose individual technologies according to the requirements.

A key feature of the portfolio is its range and flexibility. It includes DuPont AmberSorb adsorbents for both high and low-temperature brine streams, along with FilmTec LiNE nanofiltration and reverse osmosis elements incorporating low salt rejection reverse osmosis technology to enhance lithium concentration. Additional technologies, including IntegraTec, Inge ultrafiltration modules and AmberLite ion exchange resins, are designed to improve lithium yield, purity and concentration.

DuPont is also accelerating the transition from laboratory testing to commercial lithium production through its global research and development capabilities. As the lithium industry increasingly adopts direct extraction technologies, DuPont's integrated DLE portfolio strengthens its position as a technical collaborator while unlocking new lithium resources.

DD’s shares have lost 39.6% over the past year compared with the industry’s 2.8% decline.



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DD’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

DD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Kronos Worldwide, Inc. KRO, Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and Albemarle Corporation ALB.

While KRO and CRS sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, ALB carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KRO’s 2026 loss is pinned at 33 cents per share, indicating a 65.63% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters and missed the rest. KRO’sshares have gained 3.8% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’ 2026 earnings is pegged at $10.56 per share, indicating a rise of 41.18% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 8.95%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s current fiscal-year earnings is pinned at $13.06 per share, indicating a 1,753% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing it in one, with an average surprise of 74.5%. ALB’sshares have gained 64.7% over the past year.

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DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.