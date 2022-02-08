DuPont reports higher profit on strong electronics demand, boosts dividend

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Industrial materials maker DuPont DD.N on Tuesday reported a higher adjusted profit in the fourth quarter and increased its quarterly dividend by 10%, flagging strong demand in its key end markets such as electronics.

The company's adjusted net income rose to $557 million, or $1.08 per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, from $513 million, or 70 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Shariq.Khan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shariqrtrs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.