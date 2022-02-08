US Markets
DuPont reports higher profit on strong electronics demand, boosts dividend

Shariq Khan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Industrial materials maker DuPont on Tuesday reported a higher adjusted profit in the fourth quarter and increased its quarterly dividend by 10%, flagging strong demand in its key end markets such as electronics.

The company's adjusted net income rose to $557 million, or $1.08 per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, from $513 million, or 70 cents per share, a year earlier.

