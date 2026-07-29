DuPont to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing for the Stock?

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD is set to release second-quarter 2026 results before the opening bell on Aug. 4.



The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8% on average. DuPont is expected to have benefited from its innovation-driven investment, productivity actions and acquisitions amid headwinds from cost inflation in the second quarter.



DD’s shares have lost 35.1% in a year, underperforming the Zacks Chemicals Diversified industry’s 0.5% rise.



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Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

What do DD’s Revenue Estimates Indicate?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DD’s second-quarter consolidated sales is currently pegged at $1,817.9 million, calling for a decline of 44.2% from the year-ago quarter’s tally.



The consensus estimate for the company’s Healthcare & Water Technologies segment is pinned at $860 million. The same for the Diversified Industrials unit is pegged at $947 million.

Factors at Play for DD Stock

DuPont is likely to have benefited from its cost and productivity measures, acquisitions and actions to drive growth through innovation in the quarter to be reported. Its innovation-driven investment is focused on several high-growth areas. DD remains committed to driving returns from its R&D investment.



The acquisition of Spectrum Plastics Group, a leading manufacturer of specialty medical devices and components, strengthened DuPont’s position in stable and fast-growing healthcare end markets. It is also in sync with its focus on high-growth, customer-driven innovation for the healthcare market. The buyout of Donatelle Plastics also enhances DD’s exposure in healthcare, expanding its expertise in the medical device market segments.



DuPont is expected to have benefited from cost synergy savings and productivity improvement actions in the June quarter. These actions contributed to a 100-basis-point year-over-year growth in operating margins in 2025. The additional benefits of its structural cost actions are expected to be realized in 2026. The company also continues to implement strategic price increases in the wake of raw material and energy cost inflation. Its cost and productivity actions, along with pricing measures, are expected to have contributed to its margins in the to-be-reported quarter.



DD is expected to have faced continued headwinds in the construction markets. In North America, uncertainties surrounding the U.S. housing market are weighing on construction. Elevated borrowing costs and inflation have unfavorably impacted the residential construction industry. The weakness in construction and automotive markets is likely to have affected second-quarter sales in the diversified industrials business. The softness in the automotive market is due to weak automotive build rates across the United States and Europe.



DuPont is also exposed to challenges from cost inflation and logistics disruptions due to the Middle East conflict. The company faces challenges from higher raw material costs resulting from the conflict. While it is taking pricing actions to offset the incremental costs, the impacts of cost inflation are expected to reflect on its performance. Higher input costs are likely to have weighed on its margins in the second quarter.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. price-eps-surprise | DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Quote

What Our Model Unveils for DD Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for DuPont this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for DD is -0.33%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second quarter is currently pegged at $1.76. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: DD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Basic Materials Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some companies in the basic materials space you may want to consider as our model shows they have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:



Avient Corporation AVNT, scheduled to release earnings on Aug. 6, has an Earnings ESP of +0.87% and carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for AVNT’s earnings for the second quarter is currently pegged at 89 cents.



The Chemours Company CC, scheduled to release earnings on Aug. 4, has an Earnings ESP of +27.17%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CC's earnings for the second quarter is currently pegged at 43 cents. CC currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.



Minerals Technologies Inc. MTX, slated to release earnings on July 30, has an Earnings ESP of +0.61% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



The consensus mark for MTX’s second-quarter earnings is currently pegged at $1.64.

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DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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The Chemours Company (CC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avient Corporation (AVNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.