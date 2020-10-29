DuPont Reinstates FY20 Adj. EPS Outlook Above View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, DuPont (DD) reinstated its adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the full year 2020.

The company had suspended its financial guidance for the full-year 2020 in April, due to global softening in automotive, oil & gas and select industrial end-markets as well as the unknown duration and intensity of the pandemic.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $3.17 to $3.21 per share on net sales between $20.1 billion and $20.2 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.03 per share on net sales of $20.10 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

"With a continued focus on execution, we anticipate a fourth quarter underscored by additional cash generation and operating leverage across our core segments driven by additional cost savings," said Lori Koch, Chief Financial Officer of DuPont.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.