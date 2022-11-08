US Markets
DD

DuPont quarterly profit slides nearly 7% on higher costs

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

November 08, 2022 — 06:03 am EST

Written by Mrinalika Roy for Reuters ->

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Industrial materials maker DuPont de Nemours DD.N reported a 6.9% fall in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, hurt by higher raw material, energy and logistics costs as well as currency headwinds.

The company's net income fell to $376 million, or 73 cents per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, from $404 million, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DD

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter