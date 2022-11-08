DuPont quarterly profit slides nearly 7% on higher costs

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Industrial materials maker DuPont de Nemours DD.N reported a 6.9% fall in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, hurt by higher raw material, energy and logistics costs as well as currency headwinds.

The company's net income fell to $376 million, or 73 cents per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, from $404 million, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.