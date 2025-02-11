DuPont Q4 Loss Widens, But Stock Up 6% As Results Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - Specialty chemicals firm DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) reported Tuesday that net loss for the fourth quarter sharply widened from last year. However, adjusted earnings and net sales for the quarter topped analysts' estimates, citing higher volumes amid continued strong demand in electronics end-markets.

The company also initiated its adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the first quarter and for the full-year 2025, both well below estimates.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, DuPont shares are trading at $81.00, up $4.74 or 6.22 percent.

"DuPont closed out a year of strong financial performance with solid fourth quarter results as we saw continued strength in electronics end-markets and a return to year-over-year top-line growth in Water & Protection driven by further improvement in water and medical packaging end-markets," said Lori Koch, CEO.

For the fourth quarter, net loss available for DuPont common stockholders widened to $118 million or $0.28 per share from $22 million or $0.05 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Meanwhile, loss from continuing operations sharply narrowed to $61 million or $0.17 per share from $300 million or $0.72 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $1.13 per share, compared to $0.87 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings increased due primarily to higher segment earnings, the benefit of a lower share count and tax rate, as well as lower foreign exchange losses.

On average, nine analysts polled expected the company to report earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales for the quarter grew 7 percent to $3.09 billion from $2.90 billion in the same quarter last year, due to an 8 percent increase in volume, slightly offset by a 1 percent decrease in price. Analysts expected revenues of $3.05 billion for the quarter.

The higher volume was attributed to the continued strong demand in electronics end-markets, a return to year-over-year growth in medical packaging and biopharma within healthcare markets, and further acceleration in water markets.

Electronics & Industrial segment net sales improved 11 percent to $1.51 billion and Water & Protection segment net sales increased 6 percent to $1.36 billion from last year.

Looking ahead to the first quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings of about $0.95 per share on net sales of about $3.025 billion, with organic sales growth in the mid-single digits.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $1.12 per share on net sales of $3.29 billion for the quarter. For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $4.30 to $4.40 per share on net sales between $12.80 billion and $12.90 billion, with organic sales growth in the mid-single digits. The Street currently is looking earnings of $4.94 per share on revenues of $13.60 billion for the year.

Effective in the first quarter 2025, in light of the intended Electronics business separation, the company will realign its management and reporting structure. This realignment will result in a change in reportable segments in the first quarter of 2025, with the Electronics business reported as a separate segment.

