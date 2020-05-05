Markets
DD

DuPont Provides Update On COVID-19 Impact On Business - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, DuPont (DD) said it has issued $2.0 billion bond to refinance debt maturities due in November 2020 and replaced the $2.0 billion 364-day delayed-draw facility.

It also continues to advance the separation of the Nutrition & Biosciences business in preparation for merger with IFF in the first quarter of 2021.

Meanwhile, the company has implemented initiatives to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 including actions to deliver more than $500 million of working capital improvement and reducing capital expenditures by about $500 million versus the prior year.

On April 20, DuPont had suspended its financial guidance for the full-year 2020, due to global softening in automotive, oil & gas and select industrial end-markets as well as the unknown duration and intensity of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular