US Markets
DD

DuPont profit falls on higher material costs

Contributor
Rithika Krishna Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Industrial materials maker DuPont de Nemours reported a fall in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, hurt by headwinds related to raw material and logistic costs.

Adds CEO comment, segment sales

May 3 (Reuters) - Industrial materials maker DuPont de Nemours DD.N reported a fall in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, hurt by headwinds related to raw material and logistic costs.

The profit declined despite the company hiking prices of its products by 6% in the quarter to offset higher inflationary costs from raw materials, logistics and energy.

"We anticipate key external uncertainties in the macro environment, namely COVID-related shutdowns in China, will further tighten supply chains resulting in slower volume growth and sequential margin contraction in the second quarter 2022", Chief Executive Officer Ed Breen said in a statement.

DuPont said sales in electronics and industrial, one of its highest revenue generating segments, rose 18% to $1.54 billion. The company makes electronic materials used in chip packaging, mobile devices and autonomous vehicles.

The company's adjusted net income fell to $420 million, or 82 cents per share, in the three months ended March. 31, from $421 million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Rithika.Krishna@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/rithika_krishna;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular