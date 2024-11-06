DuPont price target raised to $85 from $84 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Michael Leithead raised the firm’s price target on DuPont (DD) to $85 from $84 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. The company reported a “clean, good” Q3 but the stock’s re-rating leaves limited potential for upside, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
