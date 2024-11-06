News & Insights

Stocks
DD

DuPont price target raised to $107 from $105 at Wells Fargo

November 06, 2024 — 06:52 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on DuPont (DD) to $107 from $105 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm cites strong Q3 growth and one of few in its sector with a better-than-expected outlook. Wells sees the separation into three companies unlocking its sum-of-the-parts valuation of $107.

