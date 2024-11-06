DuPont price target raised to $107 from $105 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on DuPont (DD) to $107 from $105 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm cites strong Q3 growth and one of few in its sector with a better-than-expected outlook. Wells sees the separation into three companies unlocking its sum-of-the-parts valuation of $107.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.