DuPont price target raised to $100 from $98 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank raised the firm’s price target on DuPont (DD) to $100 from $98 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm says the stock’s 25% sum-of-the-parts discount is unwarranted.
