DuPont Opens New Adhesives Production Facility In China

(RTTNews) - Specialty chemicals manufacturer DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) on Wednesday officially opened its new adhesives production facility in Zhangjiagang in East China.

The new facility will produce adhesives for customers in the transportation industry, primarily in lightweighting and fast-growing vehicle electrification applications.

It will manufacture BETAFORCE TC thermal conductive adhesives, BETAFORCE multi-material bonding adhesives and BETAMATE broad bake and structural adhesives.

The facility aims at delivering a world-class customer experience with state-of-the-art process capability and quality, technical support, and excellent access to transportation for shipping and logistics advantages as per the company.

"The site includes a Manufacturing Execution System (MES), designed to optimize the manufacturing process and connect all aspects of the manufacturing workflow. MES will help make the production process visible, trackable, and more reliable," DuPont said in a statement.

On Tuesday, shares of DuPont closed at $72.78, down 0.79% on the New York Stock Exchange

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.