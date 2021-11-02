DuPont nears deal to buy electronics-materials maker Rogers - WSJ

Adds details from Bloomberg report in paragraph 3

Nov 1 (Reuters) - DuPont de Nemours Inc DD.N is nearing a deal to buy electronics-materials specialist Rogers Corp ROG.N as part of its plan to remake the chemicals company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company also plans to review alternatives for its unit that makes materials used in the automotive industry, according to the report.

Separately, Bloomberg News reported on Monday that DuPont is offering Rogers $275 a share, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Arizona-based Rogers has a market value of about $3.9 billion, based on its Monday's close.

A deal could be announced as soon as Tuesday when DuPont reports its third-quarter results, according to the Journal and Bloomberg.

Both companies did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu and Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

