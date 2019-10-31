Markets
DuPont Narrows FY Adj. EPS Outlook

(RTTNews) - DuPont (DD) reiterated its full-year guidance for organic revenue of slightly down versus prior year and narrowed the range of pro forma adjusted earnings per share to $3.77 to $3.82 compared to the prior range of $3.75 to $3.85, maintaining the midpoint of the guide. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.80 per share for fiscal year 2019. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

GAAP Income from continuing operations totaled $372 million, compared to pro forma GAAP Income from continuing operations of $88 million in the year-ago period.

GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations totaled $0.49 compared to pro forma GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations in the year-ago period of $0.09; the improvement was mostly attributable to the absence of costs historically allocated to Dow and Corteva of $0.24 per share and lower integration and separation costs of $0.23 per share partially offset by higher restructuring and asset related charges of $0.08 per share.

Adjusted earnings per share increased 2 percent to $0.96, compared with pro forma adjusted earnings per share in the year-ago period of $0.94 primarily driven by lower depreciation and amortization and a lower share count partially offset by currency headwinds and slightly lower segment results.

Net sales for the quarter totaled $5.4 billion, down 5 percent versus the same quarter last year. On an organic basis, net sales were down 2 percent with 1 percent higher price being more than offset by 3 percent lower volume. Currency and portfolio headwinds decreased sales by 2 percent and 1 percent, respectively.

