DuPont Names Matthew Harbaugh CFO Of Qnity

(RTTNews) - DuPont (DD) announced Qnity Electronics, Inc. as the name of the planned independent Electronics public company that will be created through the intended spin-off of its Electronics business. DuPont also announced that Matthew Harbaugh will join the company effective May 1, 2025, and will be the Chief Financial Officer of Qnity. He most recently served as CFO of Vantive, the planned spin-off from Baxter prior to its sale to Carlyle. He previously served as CFO at NuVasive and Mallinckrodt.

Also, DuPont announced that Michael Stubblefield has decided not to assume the role of chairperson of the future Electronics Board.

