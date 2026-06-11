DuPont MemCor MBR Selected for Riverstone Upgrade in Australia

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD recently announced that its MemCor membrane bioreactor (MBR) system has been selected for the next phase of upgrades at the Riverstone Water Resource Recovery Facility (WRRF) in Sydney, Australia. This significant investment in wastewater infrastructure is aimed at supporting the region’s population growth while enhancing environmental protection.

The upgrade will be led by the North West Hub Alliance, which includes Sydney Water, John Holland, KBR and Stantec. DuPont will supply a MemCor MBR system featuring 2,592 MemPulse B50 MBR modules, designed to support an average capacity of 24.8 megaliters per day and a peak wet weather flow of 86 megaliters per day.

The Riverstone upgrade forms a major part of a broader expansion of wastewater treatment infrastructure across Sydney’s North West region. Once complete, the upgraded facility is expected to significantly increase treatment capacity, protect waterways, and support future housing development in the region.

The project highlights the value of collaboration between utilities. The infrastructure investments and local expertise of DuPont in Australia will enable technology providers to help communities while protecting vital water resources. DuPont’s commitment to sustainable water management solutions will help purify more than 50 million gallons of water every minute in 112 countries across the world.

DD has slumped 34.1% over the past year against the industry’s 2.8% growth.



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For the second quarter of 2026, DuPont expects net sales of about $1.8 billion and operating EBITDA of about $430 million. Adjusted earnings are projected at approximately 59 cents per share, with guidance assuming about 3% organic sales growth year over year and currency as a slight tailwind.



Management raised its full-year 2026 outlook following the first-quarter outperformance and the interest income benefit tied to the Aramids transaction. The company now expects net sales of $7.155-$7.215 billion, operating EBITDA of $1.730-$1.760 billion and adjusted earnings of $2.35-$2.40 per share for 2026.

DD’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

DD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Albemarle Corporation ALB, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM.

While ALB sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, CF and ASM carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $12.39 per share, indicating a 1,668.35% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 74.5%. ALB’s shares have jumped 135.6% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CF’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $17.16 per share, indicating a rise of 83.14% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 11.42%. CF’s shares have soared 16.5% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASM’s current fiscal-year earnings is pinned at 39 cents per share, indicating a 34.48% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 125%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.