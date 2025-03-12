DuPont Launches WAVE PRO Modeling Tool for UF Water Treatment

DuPont de Nemours Inc’s DD water solutions business announced the launch of the next-generation Water Application Value Engine (WAVE), WAVE PRO, which can be used as a powerful modeling tool for ultrafiltration (UF) waterproofing treatment. It can be used for a variety of applications including drinking water, industrial utility water, wastewater and seawater desalination.

The WAVE PRO comes with a robust calculation engine that makes it capable of running complex designs with high accuracy. Additionally, the digital interface is designed in a way to enable users to adjust model parameters to simulate specific process conditions of their water sources. WAVE PRO allows the evaluation of various scenarios to determine the optimal configuration while maximizing productivity and streamlining operations.

The UT technology is used in water purification and filtration for numerous industrial, municipal, and commercial applications, meeting increasingly stringent water-quality standards around the world. Customers who already use the WAVE tool can seamlessly transition to WAVE PRO. The tool is also made fairly accessible by keeping it web-based and compatible with both Microsoft Windows and iOS through a single sign-in, easing real-time sharing and collaboration on designs. New updates in WAVE PRO can also be easily installed into the system.

The DD stock has gained 3.4% in the past year compared with the 13.8% decline in the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DuPont anticipates full-year 2025 net sales to be in the range of $12,800-$12,900 million. Operating EBITDA for the full year is forecast to be $3,325-$3,375 million while adjusted earnings are projected to be $4.30-$4.40 per share for the year.

For the first quarter of 2025, DD forecasts net sales of around $3,025 million, operating EBITDA of roughly $760 million and adjusted earnings of around 95 cents per share.

DD’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

DD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Ingevity Corporation NGVT, Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and ArcelorMittal MT. While NGVT sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, CRS and MT carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ingevity’s current-year earnings is pegged at $4.45 per share. NGVT beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average earnings surprise being 202.9%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $6.95 per share. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 15.7%. Its shares have soared 174.7% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ArcelorMittal’s current-year earnings is pegged at $3.72 per share. MT surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters but missed it in one, with an average earnings surprise of 4.11%.















