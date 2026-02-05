DuPont Launches Medical Grade Liquid Silicone Rubber Series

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD announced the launch of Liveo C6-8XX Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR), a new USP Class VI (C6) series of medical-grade, two-part silicone elastomers. These are designed to comply with the stringent requirements of medical device applications.

The rubber series features excellent precision, reliability and processing efficiency for advanced healthcare applications. With improved rheology and lower viscosity, the materials enable faster and more consistent molding cycles while offering higher processing flexibility.

The series is well-suited for fully automated production environments. The new LSR supports development of safe, high-quality, complex medical devices with its high heat stability, multiple sterilization methods and proven biocompatibility. The series has a lineup of five products with varied hardness levels ranging from 30 to 70 Shore A: Liveo C6-830, C6-840, C6-850, C6-860 and C6-870 LSR.

The product meets USP Class VI and select EP regulatory requirements, complying with REACH SVHC regulations and are tested according to ISO 10993 standards. Manufactured under ISO 9001, 14001 and 13485 certifications, the series provides high quality and reliability for healthcare applications. It conveniently comes in two-component kits. Liveo C6-8XX Liquid Silicone Rubber materials complement precision molding and automated systems.

DD currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Coeur Mining, Inc. CDE, Albemarle Corporation ALB and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM.

While CDE and ALB sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, ASM carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CDE’s 2025 earnings is pegged at 82 cents per share, indicating a rise of 355.56% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters while missing it in the remaining two, with an average surprise of 106.61%. CDE’s shares have soared 198.6% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s 2025 loss is pinned at $1 per share, indicating a 57.26% year-over-year increase. Its shares have surged 113.5% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASM’s 2025 earnings is pinned at 17 cents per share, indicating a 13.33% year-over-year increase. ASM’s shares have skyrocketed 680.5% over the past year.

