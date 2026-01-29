DuPont Launches AmberLite FPA57 Resin for Acid Purification

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD has launched DuPont AmberLite FPA57 resin, a next-generation weak base anion exchange resin aimed at improving efficiency in organic acid purification.

The new resin offers 5–10% longer cycle times compared to current options, along with higher exchange capacity and improved fouling resistance, enabling producers of acids like lactic and citric acid to extend run lengths and maintain consistent product quality.

Designed as a seamless upgrade to AmberLite FPA55, it retains the same particle size and flow characteristics, allowing easy adoption without system modifications. Additionally, the resin helps reduce regenerant chemical use and wastewater generation, driving more cost-efficient operations across the food, beverage, pharmaceutical and biodegradable plastics industries.

DuPont emphasizes that the FPA57 resin can also improve overall yield and operational reliability, supporting manufacturers in scaling production efficiently. With this launch, DuPont continues to reinforce its leadership in innovative ion exchange solutions for industrial purification processes.

Shares of DD are down 41.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s 20.8% decline.

DD’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

DD currently carries a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Albemarle Corporation ALB, LSB Industries LXU, and Methanex Corporation MEOH. ALB and LXU carry a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while MEOH has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s current fiscal-year loss stands at $1 per share, implying a 57.3% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing once, with an average surprise of 35.3%. Shares of ALB have gained 113.6% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LXU’s current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at 36 cents per share, indicating a 57% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters while missing twice, with an average surprise of 141.3%. Shares of LXU are up 9.9% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MEOH’s current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $3.17 per share. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing once, with an average surprise of 17.4%. Shares of MEOH have fell 4.1% over the past year.

