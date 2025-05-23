DuPont Launches AmberChrom TQ1 Resin for Biopharma Applications

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD expanded its portfolio with the launch of AmberChrom TQ1 chromatography resin to purify oligonucleotides and peptides for a variety of biopharma applications. The chromatography resin will facilitate the rapid development and commercialization of oligonucleotide and peptide therapeutics. The new anion exchange chromatography resin not only broadens capabilities but also provides outstanding performance, establishing a new benchmark in this product class and opening up new avenues in high-growth therapy areas.

This new agarose-based chromatography resin offers higher loading capacity, throughput and demands lower pressure than comparable competing products within the same class. The confluence of these features, coupled with high-purity fractions, makes it a suitable choice for high-resolution separations and large-scale commercial purifications.

DD published comprehensive internal application studies using real-world drug feeds that validate performance characteristics to support the integration of the product into processes at every phase from drug discovery through commercialization.

AmberChrom TQ1 chromatography resin, when used in combination with existing AmberChrom XT and CG chromatography resins, can purify various oligonucleotide feeds or help in the crude purification of peptide feeds in preparation for reverse-phase chromatography.

DD stock has lost 14.5% over the past year compared with the industry’s 26.6% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DuPont, on its first-quarter call, said that it projects net sales of approximately $3.2 billion, operating EBITDA of around $815 million and adjusted earnings per share of about $1.05 for the second quarter. This outlook reflects a seasonal sequential increase in sales. The company also maintained its full-year 2025 guidance.

DD’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

DD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Akzo Nobel N.V. AKZOY, Newmont Corporation NEM and Balchem Corporation BCPC. While AKZOY and NEM currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, BCPC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Akzo Nobel’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.64 per share, implying a 17.14% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing once.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEM’s current-year earnings is pegged at $3.92 per share, indicating a 12.64% year-over-year rise.Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed it in one, with an average surprise of 32.41%. NEM’s shares have gained 28.3% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCPC’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $5.15 per share, indicating a rise of 31% from year-ago levels. The company’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in two of the trailing four quarters while missing the rest. Its shares have gained 10% in the past year.

