DuPont Introduces Silver Nanowire Products in South Korea

DuPont de Nemours DD is presenting its cutting-edge products featuring silver nanowire technologies at Electronics Manufacturing Korea (EMK) and Automotive World Korea (AWK). The company has broadened its portfolio to include materials solutions for transparent heaters, smart surfaces, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), in-mold electronics (IME), transparent EMI shielding, infrared (IR) reflection and other applications across the automotive and consumer electronics industries.



Electric vehicles, autonomous driving systems and e-mobility are increasingly adopting Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) sensors and cameras to improve driver safety and overall user experience. DuPont, through its advancements in electronics and industrial solutions, offers a broad range of products that deliver consistent, transparent heating for LiDAR systems, cameras, headlamps, windshields and other automotive uses. Leveraging its global footprint and strategic collaborations, the company supports Tier 1 and Tier 2 manufacturers in driving innovation within the fast-changing automotive sector.



DuPont products using silver nanowire technology are transforming automotive interiors, powering the next generation of IME through its transparent conductive films, inks and coatings. DuPont will showcase innovations, including Activegrid ink, which is a highly transparent solution that provides excellent optical clarity, conductivity and flexibility. Coated films utilizing Activegrid ink are highly durable, offering strong UV resistance and stability even in high temperatures and humid conditions. Also, DuPont Activegrid film is the leading transparent conductive film, setting the standard for performance with its exceptional combination of unmatched conductivity, optical clarity, and flexibility.



DuPont’s shares have lost 18.9% in a year versus a 26.5% decline in the industry.



DuPont anticipates full-year 2025 net sales to be in the range of $12,800-$12,900 million. Operating EBITDA for the full year is forecast to be $3,325-$3,375 million while adjusted earnings are projected to be $4.30-$4.40 per share for the year.



For the first quarter of 2025, DD forecasts net sales of around $3,025 million, operating EBITDA of roughly $760 million and adjusted earnings of around 95 cents per share.

DD’s Rank & Key Picks

DD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. IDR and ArcelorMittal S.A. MT



Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 15.7%. The company's shares have soared 125.6% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Idaho Strategic Resources’ current-year earnings is pegged at 78 cents. IDR, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing once, with an average earnings surprise of 77.5%. The company's shares have rallied 98.9% in the past year.



ArcelorMittal, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2, beat the consensus estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing once. In this time frame, it delivered an earnings surprise of roughly 4.1%, on average. The company's shares have rallied 6.9% in the past year.





