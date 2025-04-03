DuPont Introduces Liveo Pharma TPE Ultra-Low Temp Tubing

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD recently announced the launch of its Liveo Pharma TPE Ultra-Low Temp Tubing, a new thermoplastic elastomer tubing. This product has been designed keeping in mind the ability required to withstand low temperatures in many biopharmaceutical processing applications.

This ISO Class 7 cleanroom-manufactured tubing is sterilizable, weldable and sealable, and offers improved elastomer toughness and ductility. The product’s resistance to bending, good pumpability, low spallation, along with phthalate-free tubing's purity make it an ideal solution for meeting the biopharmaceutical processing industry's needs.

The new Liveo Pharma TPE Ultra-Low Temp Tubing is the second TPE tubing product introduced by DD in recent years and joins Liveo Pharma TPE Tubing in its solution portfolio for biopharma processing applications. The range of biopharma processing applications includes numerous silicone-based tubing and overmolded assembly products. The new solution is produced with high-quality principles and facilitates compatibility with alternative TPE tubing offerings.

DD stock has lost 2.4% over the past year compared with the 18.8% decline of the industry.



DuPont anticipates full-year 2025 net sales to be in the range of $12,800-$12,900 million. Operating EBITDA for the full year is forecasted to be $3,325-$3,375 million, while adjusted earnings are projected to be $4.30-$4.40 per share.

DD’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

DD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Ingevity Corporation NGVT, Axalta Coating Systems AXTA and Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS. While NGVT and AXTA sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, CRS carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ingevity’s current-year earnings is pegged at $4.45 per share. NGVT’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 202.9%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Axalta’s current-year earnings is pegged at $2.51 per share. AXTA’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 16.28%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $6.95 per share. CRS’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 15.7%. Its shares have soared 154.6% in the past year.

