DuPont Introduces Cutting-Edge Advanced Circuit Materials in Shanghai

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD has unveiled a comprehensive portfolio of cutting-edge circuit materials and solutions at the 2025 International Electronic Circuits Exhibition in Shanghai, designed to push the boundaries of fine-line technology, signal integrity and thermal management.



As artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and 5G technologies progress, the growing need for high-performance devices is driving innovations in packaging substrates and advanced PCBs. DuPont is applying its decades of expertise in material science to meet the rising needs of the rapidly expanding IC substrate and high-end PCB market, driven by the rise of AI servers, data centers, networking, autonomous vehicles and 5G.



Its IC substrate solutions include a broad range of offerings, such as dielectrics, metallization chemistries for electroless copper seed layers, redistribution layers, copper pillars, solder bumps and dry film imaging photoresists. This extensive portfolio addresses key challenges related to performance, miniaturization, reliability and cost efficiency.



DuPont’s extensive solutions for the PCB market include a range of products such as DuPont Circuposit SAP8000 electroless copper, DuPont Microfill SFP-II-M acid plating copper, DuPont Riston DI1600 & DI1600M dry film photoresists and DuPont Riston DWB8100M dry film photoresist.



DuPont’s shares have lost 0.1% in a year compared with a 15.7% decline in the industry.



DuPont anticipates full-year 2025 net sales to be in the range of $12,800-$12,900 million. Operating EBITDA for the full year is forecast to be $3,325-$3,375 million while adjusted earnings are projected to be $4.30-$4.40 per share for the year.



For the first quarter of 2025, DD forecasts net sales of around $3,025 million, operating EBITDA of roughly $760 million and adjusted earnings of about 95 cents per share.

DD’s Rank & Key Picks

DD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, CSW Industrials Inc. CSWI and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. AXTA



Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 15.7%. The company's shares have soared 169.6% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSW Industrials’ current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $8.50. CSWI, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average earnings surprise of 10.1%. The company's shares have rallied 28.4% in the past year.



Axalta Coating Systems, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1, beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 16.3%. AXTA’s shares have gained 1.2% over the past year.





