DuPont Inks Europe Distribution Deal With Endure Walls

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD entered a distribution deal with Endure Walls for Tedlar Wallcoverings in Europe.

DuPont — which is among the prominent players in the chemicals space along with Celanese Corporation CE, Dow Inc. DOW and Eastman Chemical Company EMN — stated that it is pleased with the expansion of Endure Walls mandate for commercial wallcoverings in the fast-growing European region. Moreover, it envisions that the collaboration would better suit its customers in Europe.

Notably, Tedlar Wallcoverings offers stain resistance and durability. Moreover, these are easy to clean.

Recently, DuPont issued preliminary results for first-quarter 2020.

The company expects adjusted earnings per share of 82-84 cents for the first quarter. It also anticipates net sales of roughly $5.2 billion for the first quarter.

Further, DuPont expects a loss from continuing operations of $510-$725 million, on a reported basis, for the first quarter.

Moreover, the company anticipates operating EBITDA of roughly $1.3 billion for the first quarter.

It also noted that it idled the production at various manufacturing sites and delayed some capital investments as part of its actions to address macroeconomic uncertainties, emanating from the coronavirus pandemic.

Moreover, the company decided to suspend its outlook for adjusted EPS and net sales for 2020 due to the global softening in automotive, oil & gas, and select industrial end-markets as well as the unknown duration and severity of the coronavirus pandemic.

