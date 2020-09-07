DuPont Inks Degasification Deal With Sun Chemical & DIC Corp

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD recently announced that DuPont Water Solutions inked an exclusive global partnership with DIC Corporation and Sun Chemical, to introduce membrane degasification modules to market.

The degasification of liquids is critical to various water treatment processes including, oil and gas production, industrial demineralization, pharmaceutical production, drinking water treatment and microelectronics production. Ligasep membrane degassing modules are part of DuPont’s portfolio of water purification and separation technologies. It includes reverse osmosis, ultra-filtration and ion exchange resins.

The Ligasep product line uses a polymethylpentene hollow fiber membrane that removes dissolved gases from water, including carbon dioxide and oxygen. This prevents oxidation and reduces the ionic load on downstream processing equipment. The control of these gasses is vital for production of high-quality water used in the industrial manufacturing, power generation and semiconductor industries.

Further, the partnership supports DuPont’s goal to boost access of products and technologies required to address global challenges, including the increasing need to generate clean water while reducing the energy requirements to recycle water.

