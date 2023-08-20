DuPont In Advanced Talks To Sell Delrin Unit To Private Equity Firm For About $1.8 Bln : Report

(RTTNews) - Chemical company DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) is in advanced talks to sell its resins unit, Delrin, to the Jordan Co., a private-equity firm, for about $1.8 billion, Bloomberg reported on Sunday citing people familiar with the matter.

Bloomberg said a deal could be announced as soon as this week, though no final decision has been made.

Lone Star Funds and Platinum Equity have also been bidding for Delrin, the report said.

Earlier this month, DuPont reported a loss in its second quarter with weak sales, and trimmed its fiscal 2023 forecast.

