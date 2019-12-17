DuPont Has Pared Down. Analyst Sees a Winner for 2020.

Continued divesting has left DuPont with only the higher-margin core businesses as well as more cash for shareholder returns, Cowen analyst Charles Neivert wrote in a note.

Continued divesting has left DuPont with only the higher-margin core businesses as well as more cash for shareholder returns, Cowen analyst Charles Neivert wrote in a note.

DuPont has been slimming down since the beginning of 2019.

The chemical conglomerate started out the year as DowDuPont, trading under the stock ticker DWDP. Then in April, its commodity chemicals subsidiary Dow (DOW) and agricultural unit Corteva (CTVA) were spun off, slashing the company’s market cap by more than half.

This week, the company now named DuPont and trading under the ticker DD said it is selling its nutrition and bioscience business to International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) to form a new combined business that will be more than half owned by DuPont shareholders. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021.

These moves have made the chemical giant a top stock pick in 2020 for Cowen analyst Charles Neivert.

https://asset.barrons.com/dj-mg/dice/barrons-staffpicks-2d590600-c862-4394-b9d3-66b48c376d60/inset.json

Continued divesting has left DuPont with only the higher-margin core businesses as well as more cash for shareholder returns, Neivert wrote in a Tuesday note. For the deal with International Flavors & Fragrances, DuPont will receive a one-time $7.3 billion special cash payment, which should allow the company to accelerate its buybacks, repay debt and focus its investment in the three remaining core segments: safety and construction, electronics and imaging, and transportation and industrial.

The remaining segments are not only more profitable, noted Neivert, but also in a better position to benefit from some of the biggest secular trends of the next decade, such as electric cars, 5G networks and clean water. Riding on those waves, DuPont should see its returns on invested capital improved and profit margin expanded in the long term.

The stock has been tumbling this year because of the softer global economic outlook and the U.S.-China trade war. But that also means the stock is now trading at a relatively attractive valuation—about 11 times forward earnings compared with industrial peers’ average of 12 times. As the economy rebounds and investors learn to appreciate DuPont’s stronger outlook, Neivert said, that gap should close and multiples should expand to match its peers.

He expects the company to post earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of $5.9 billion in fiscal 2020 and the stock price to reach $80 a share. It fell 1% to $64.23 on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%.

Write to Evie Liu at evie.liu@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.