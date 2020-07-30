DuPont Guides Q3 Adj. EPS In Line With View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, DuPont (DD) provided adjusted earnings and sales growth guidance for the third quarter.

For the third quarter, the company projects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.71 to $0.73 per share on a slight sequential growth in sales.

On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.71 per share on a sales decline of 7.5 percent to $5.02 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company expects sales to improve in automotive and residential construction mostly offset by seasonal patterns in Nutrition & Biosciences as well as the impact of supply constraints across its Tyvek enterprise as it performs routine maintenance on the assets. Oil & gas, aerospace, industrial, and commercial construction markets will remain challenged.

The company had suspended its financial guidance for the full-year 2020 in April, due to global softening in automotive, oil & gas and select industrial end-markets as well as the unknown duration and intensity of the pandemic.

Over the next six months, the company will continue the integration planning work with IFF to enable a smooth, successful launch and position the future combined company to achieve its committed cost and revenue synergies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.