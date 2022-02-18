DuPont gets the better end of a deal this time

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Makeovers don’t come cheap, and the recipient doesn’t always look better afterwards. Chemicals giant DuPont de Nemours can count a $130 billion merger, two spinoffs and a mélange of asset sales and acquisitions in its recent history. The divestiture of most of its Mobility & Materials business, unveiled on Friday https://www.investors.dupont.com/news-and-media/press-release-details/2022/DuPont-Announces-Agreement-to-Divest-Majority-of-Mobility--Materials-Segment-to-Celanese/default.aspx, looks good for the seller. But the numbers underscore the high and rising price of DuPont’s bet on future industries.

DuPont is selling a group of businesses for $11 billion to chemical and materials company Celanese, nearly 14 times the portfolio’s $800 million in EBITDA, which the company adjusts to exclude one-offs and some pension costs. That’s a premium to DuPont’s own market multiple of around 12 times. The company is sloughing off less profitable and more volatile businesses to refocus on serving more promising markets like electric cars and clean energy.

The transaction is more of a mixed bag for Celanese. The parts DuPont is selling are likely to make operating profit of around $650 million this year, based on comments Chief Financial Officer Scott Richardson made in an investor call on Friday. Add on the $450 million in operating profit the companies reckon the combination will unlock, tax the whole lot and it suggests a return on investment of below 8%. That’s probably scraping the minimum an investor should settle for.

Even if DuPoint is selling moderately high, it has been buying higher. The company run by Ed Breen paid nearly 22 times estimated 2021 EBITDA for materials company Rogers in November. That’s the flipside of its latest divestment: DuPont is buying future-proof business and dropping legacy lines. And the cash from Mobility & Materials will pay back the debt incurred by buying Rogers. But still, DuPont is selling one asset at 14 times EBITDA to acquire another trading at a higher multiple.

There’s likely to be more where that came from. DuPont says it could use remaining proceeds from its mobility division to help fund further acquisitions. Given that DuPont and its various spinoffs are still collectively worth less than what the company was at its peak, when it went by the name of DowDuPont, it’s hard to see that all of this activity is doing shareholders much of a service.

Follow @JMAGuilford https://twitter.com/JMAGuilford on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- DuPont de Nemours said on Feb. 18 that it had agreed to sell the majority of its Mobility & Materials business segment to chemical and materials company Celanese for $11 billion in cash. The companies expect the transaction to close around the end of 2022.

- DuPont had previously said that it expected to sell most of the Mobility & Materials segment on Nov. 2, when it also announced the acquisition of Rogers for about $5.2 billion, which is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022. Cash from the sale will be used to pay off debt taken on to acquire Rogers.

- The company continues to look for buyers for a further piece of the Mobility & Materials segment, accounting for $180 million in operating EBITDA.

(Editing by John Foley, Sharon lam and Pranav Kiran)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.