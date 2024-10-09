DuPont Files Complaint With ITC Against Xiamen Dangsheng, Jiangsu Qingyun For Tyvek IP Infringement

(RTTNews) - DuPont (DD) Wednesday announced it has filed a complaint with the United States International Trade Commission (ITC) against Xiamen Dangsheng New Materials and affiliates and Jiangsu Qingyun New Materials and affiliates, among others, to block importation of products that infringe DuPont intellectual property (IP) related to its Tyvek brand and products.

The ITC investigates and makes determinations in proceedings involving imports claimed to injure a domestic industry or violate U.S. intellectual property rights.

DuPont is asking the ITC to investigate its claims and issue a general exclusion order to bar the importation of any infringing materials into the United States.

This would include all applications where the infringing material is imported as a stand-alone product or incorporated into a converted or finished good.

"For many decades, DuPont has been investing to deliver world-class innovation with our technology and products, which is why so many customers trust the superior quality and performance of authentic Tyvek products in their most vital applications. This is why we take actions to defend our proprietary technology advancements, our scientists who develop them, and our customers who utilize Tyvek products in life-critical applications," said David Domnisch - DuPont Vice President & General Manager, DuPont Tyvek.

