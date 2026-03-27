DuPont Enhances FilmTec Portfolio With Advanced NF Technology

DuPont de Nemours Inc. DD announced the launch of its upgraded FilmTec NF270-400/34 nanofiltration (NF) elements designed for municipal and drinking water utilities. DD is reinforcing its focus on advanced water purification technologies. The new element is part of the company’s broader FilmTec portfolio and is engineered to improve the removal of contaminants while maintaining high water permeability.

It is designed to selectively filter dissolved solids, organic compounds, and hardness-causing ions, which are common challenges in municipal and potable water treatment systems. The upgraded design enhances productivity and efficiency, enabling operators to achieve higher output with lower energy consumption of 6-10% and up to 30% reduced initial pressure drop.

The nanofiltration element also incorporates improved membrane chemistry and structural durability, which help extend operational life and reduce fouling. The product is suitable for a wide range of feedwater conditions and can be integrated into existing treatment systems with minimal modification.

The launch supports DuPont’s strategy to grow its water treatment and sustainability business. The company continues to invest in membrane technologies for applications, such as drinking water, wastewater reuse and desalination. The upgraded nanofiltration element targets a high-growth market driven by urbanization, water scarcity, and tighter quality standards, while reinforcing the role of advanced membranes in improving efficiency and water reliability.

Shares of DD have lost 37.8% over the past year compared with the industry’s 3% decline.

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DD’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

DD currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Albemarle Corporation ALB, Compass Minerals International, Inc. CMP and Asahi Kasei Corporation AHKSY. ALB and CMP carry a Zacks Rank of 1 each at present, while AHKSY has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $8.15 per share, implying a 1,131.65% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 58%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMP’s current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at 89 cents per share, indicating a 285.42% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other two, with an average surprise of 35%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AHKSY’s current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $1.38 per share, indicating an 8% year-over-year increase. Shares of AHKSY have surged 32.6% over the past year.

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DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Asahi Kasei Corp. (AHKSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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